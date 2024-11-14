Terrorism to top agenda at DG-IG meet in Odisha from November 29

BHUBANESWAR: Terrorism and organised crimes will top the agenda during the upcoming conference of director generals (DGs) and inspector generals (IGs) to be held for the first time in Odisha from November 29, said police sources.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval are expected to attend the three-day conference during which deliberations will be held on organised crimes and gangster-terrorist network in the country.
“At the recently-concluded anti-terror conference in New Delhi, Punjab Police had taken up the issue of links between terrorist organisations and gangsters. The matter is likely to be discussed during the conference later this month,” said a senior police officer.
Discussions on militancy in Jammu and Kashmir as well as radical Khalistani elements may also come up during the conference. Matters like national/internal security, left-wing extremism (LWE), emerging cyber threats and challenges posed by AI tools and technology in policing will be taken up at the pan-India platform.
The three new criminal laws, prison reforms, financial frauds, law and order situation and crimes/investigation will also be discussed during the meeting which will be attended by DGs/IGs of all the states/UTs and heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) among others. The agenda of the meeting is decided by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).
The conference will provide an opportunity to identify tangible action points and monitor their progress. The points will be presented before the prime minister during the conference.
The event will have extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers. The best practices from states/UTs will be discussed at the conference, said the officer.
Prime Minister Modi has been taking a keen interest in such conferences since 2014. The event in Odisha is likely to be held at Lok Seva Bhavan’s convention centre here. Odisha Police is making elaborate security arrangements for the event.