Terrorism to top agenda at DG-IG meet in Odisha from November 29

BHUBANESWAR: Terrorism and organised crimes will top the agenda during the upcoming conference of director generals (DGs) and inspector generals (IGs) to be held for the first time in Odisha from November 29, said police sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval are expected to attend the three-day conference during which deliberations will be held on organised crimes and gangster-terrorist network in the country.

“At the recently-concluded anti-terror conference in New Delhi, Punjab Police had taken up the issue of links between terrorist organisations and gangsters. The matter is likely to be discussed during the conference later this month,” said a senior police officer.