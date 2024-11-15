Navy personnel carry injured woman one kilometre to hospital in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The timely intervention of Indian Navy personnel saved the life of a woman critically injured during a boat ride along the Mahanadi River in Cuttack district on Friday.

Sources revealed that Nandini Das, 25, suffered severe head injuries in a collision between two speedboats, approximately one kilometre from the Balijatra ground. The propeller of one of the boat engines struck her during the crash, leaving her in a critical condition.

A diving team from the Indian Navy, conducting a reconnaissance mission on the Mahanadi, witnessed the incident and acted immediately to rescue the injured woman.