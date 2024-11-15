Navy personnel carry injured woman one kilometre to hospital in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The timely intervention of Indian Navy personnel saved the life of a woman critically injured during a boat ride along the Mahanadi River in Cuttack district on Friday.
Sources revealed that Nandini Das, 25, suffered severe head injuries in a collision between two speedboats, approximately one kilometre from the Balijatra ground. The propeller of one of the boat engines struck her during the crash, leaving her in a critical condition.
A diving team from the Indian Navy, conducting a reconnaissance mission on the Mahanadi, witnessed the incident and acted immediately to rescue the injured woman.
"Team members jumped to rescue the woman, who was bleeding profusely, and took her ashore. They ran nearly one kilometre carrying her on their shoulders and brought her to the nearest police aid post," Navy sources reported.
As the ambulance was delayed, the Navy team decided to transport the injured woman to the hospital in an autorickshaw. She was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where she received emergency treatment.
Hospital authorities praised the swift action of the naval personnel, stating that their timely efforts averted a potentially critical situation.
Later, police officials arrived at the hospital along with the woman’s family members. She is currently undergoing treatment in the emergency ward.