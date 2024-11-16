BJD criticises Odisha CM over delay in arrest of BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra

BHUBANESWAR: Day after the Supreme Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of senior BJP leader and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra in connection with the case of slapping a woman police officer in 2023, the BJD on Friday questioned Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over police inaction against him.

“By not respecting the Supreme Court verdict and arresting him, the state government is sending across the message that their legislators are above law. I would like to ask the chief minister, who holds the Home portfolio, if law is the same for all in Odisha or BJP leaders are above it?” Opposition chief whip Pratap Deo told mediapersons. He also said Jayaranayan’s statement on the incident following the verdict, reeks of arrogance. “If the government accepts the statement of the MLA, then it is indirectly asking the police to provide protection to its party members,” he said.

On Thursday, Mishra said he had set an example through the incident. “The BJD registered the case to torture me. If a woman cop stamps my feet, will I not push her away? If police hits a common man, will that person not retaliate,” he had said.