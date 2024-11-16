CM Majhi to leave on four-day investment mission to Singapore

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to lead a high-level delegation on a four-day visit to Singapore starting Sunday, marking the first international investors’ outreach ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 scheduled in January.

Industries minister Sampad Swain and senior officials will accompany Majhi. The delegation will explore potential collaborations with industry leaders, investors and policymakers in Singapore by showcasing Odisha’s dynamic investment landscape and the potential of its operational ports at Dhamra, Paradip, and Gopalpur, which are vital for import-export activities and global trade, government sources said.

The chief minister and his team will engage in a series of high-level meetings with key officials, including Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the minister for Foreign Affairs. Investors will be invited to explore emerging opportunities in Odisha and participate in the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 conclave.

The visit will also include tours of Singapore’s renowned industrial and infrastructure facilities such as the Jurong petrochemicals region, Tuas Port and the Institute of Technical Education and Education Services (ITEES).

Speaking about the visit, Majhi said, “This is our first international outreach to present the state on a global platform. We are keen to showcase our state’s vast opportunities in various sectors and our readiness to welcome foreign investments. Our fully operational ports, combined with our strategic focus on the chemical and petrochemical industries, present immense potential for growth.”

In addition to formal engagements, a roadshow and interactive sessions will be organised to highlight business opportunities in Odisha. The delegation will also connect with the Odia diaspora in Singapore to strengthen economic and cultural ties.

Swain said the visit is not just about attracting investments but also acquiring knowledge from Singapore’s advanced industrial practices. “We are particularly interested in their innovations in technology, manufacturing, and skill development,” he said.