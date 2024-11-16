Four gates of Srimandir to reopen for devotees

BHUBANESWAR: All four gates of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri will be reopened for entry of devotees from Saturday.

However, the exit will be through three gates of the 12th century shrine except the Singhadwara (Lion’s Gate).

The Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) made this announcement on Friday on the occasion of Kartika Purnima. Accordingly from Saturday, devotees will be able to enter the century shrine through all the four gates.

In order to streamline crowd movement, exit will be allowed through the north, south and western gates. This rule, however, will not be applicable for servitors and their family members. They can enter and exit through all the four gates.

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said the crowd will be managed in a scientific manner and devotees will enter the shrine in batches. The system will be in place till New Year during which the shrine witnesses a massive footfall of visitors.

Padhee said the managing committee will revisit this new arrangement and suggest measures for change to streamline the New Year crowd while keeping in mind the timely observation of temple rituals. Currently, sheds and barricades have been put up outside the Lions Gate in the eastern side of the temple through which devotees enter the shrine.

The four gates of Srimandir were reopened after BJP came to power in the state. However, they were closed again in view of the rush during Kartika month. From October 18, entry into the shrine was allowed only through the Singhadwara and western gate Vyaghradwara. Exit through the Lion’s Gate was not allowed. Only one of the other three gates was used by devotees to step out of the shrine.

Meanwhile on Friday, nearly two lakhs devotees visited the shrine to witness the Rajarajeshwara Besha, also known as Suna Besha, of the Trinity. While the gates of the shrine opened early in the morning, devotees started entering the temple at 4 am.

Padhee said till evening, approximately two lakh devotees took turns to enter the shrine. Maha Snana - a ritualistic purification of the temple - was performed due to which the rituals were rescheduled.