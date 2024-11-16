Man held for duping youths on overseas jobs promise in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A 28-year-old man from Chikiti in Ganjam was arrested by Golanthara police for allegedly cheating unemployed youths by assuring them jobs abroad.

Golanthara IIC Bibekananda Swain said Sunil Kumar Sahu of the Bhubaneswar unit of Protector of Emigrants (PoE) had on Thursday alleged that an institute at Pitapali village is cheating unemployed youths by promising them jobs abroad. A police team along with representatives of PoE reached the village and during the search, found that over 20 youths were appearing for an interview at the accused Sadi Sanmukh Rao’s Krithika Technical Training Institute.

During probe, it was found that the youths were being interviewed for the post of welder in Turkey. The team discovered that the institute had collected money from the job aspirants without obtaining authorisation/immigration clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Police said Rao had founded a public charitable and technical trust and collected money from youths promising them jobs abroad. While Sanmukh was arrested, the youths duped by him were advised to lodge complaints with police. A case under sections 318 (4) and 143 (3) of BNS along with section 24 of Emigration Act was filed and investigation is on, said police.