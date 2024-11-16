Nation indebted to sacrifices made by Birsa Munda: Mahaling

MALKANGIRI/ROURKELA: The nation will forever remember the remarkable contribution of Birsa Munda to the freedom struggle, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling here on Friday.

Speaking at the district-level Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter at DNK Ground, he said the state government is committed to the all-round development of tribals in the district. Only tribals have the right over forest land, the minister said.

Mahaling laid the foundation of 24 new buildings of his department which will be constructed at a combined cost of Rs 167 crore. He also laid the foundation of dialysis units at Mathili and Chitrakonda sub-divisional hospitals and sanctioned Rs 1.14 crore for the project.

He said the infrastructure projects and dialysis units will bring a revolutionary change in health services in the district.