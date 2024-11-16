Nation indebted to sacrifices made by Birsa Munda: Mahaling

MALKANGIRI/ROURKELA: The nation will forever remember the remarkable contribution of Birsa Munda to the freedom struggle, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling here on Friday.
Speaking at the district-level Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter at DNK Ground, he said the state government is committed to the all-round development of tribals in the district. Only tribals have the right over forest land, the minister said.
Mahaling laid the foundation of 24 new buildings of his department which will be constructed at a combined cost of Rs 167 crore. He also laid the foundation of dialysis units at Mathili and Chitrakonda sub-divisional hospitals and sanctioned Rs 1.14 crore for the project.
He said the infrastructure projects and dialysis units will bring a revolutionary change in health services in the district.
The minister along with the crowd listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech through video-conferencing.
Among others, collector Ashish Ishwar Patil, Malkangiri MLA Narsing Madkami, Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khilla, ADM(Revenue) Bedbara Pradhan, ADM(General) Somnath Pradhan, ITDA PA Jayashree, zilla parishad chief development officer Naresh Chandra Sabar, sub-collector Duryodhan Bhoi and DWO Srinivas Achary were present.
Similarly, rich tributes were paid to Birsa Munda across Sundargarh district on Friday. Addressing a district-level function in Sundargarh town, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari recalled the contribution of the legendary tribal leader to the freedom movement. Pujari said the tribal leader also worked hard to protect the interests of tribals, their culture and tradition.
Sundargarh collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan highlighted the Dharti Abba Janjatiya Utkarsh Scheme stating it further help strengthen education, healthcare, livelihood and infrastructure in 812 select tribal villages of 17 blocks in the district.
On the occasion, 56 tribal entrepreneurs were given financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each. This apart, 20 tribal beneficiaries were given houses under PM Jan Man Yojana. Among others, deputy speaker and Talsara MLA BS Bhoi and Sundargarh ADM (General) RN Sahoo were present.