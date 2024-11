BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has sought extension of the project timeline of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), which is set to end on December 31, by another year to complete construction of pending housing units.

The move comes a month after the state government sought an assistance of around Rs 180 crore from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) citing acute fund shortage in completing the PMAY-U houses under different stages of construction.

In a recent letter to the deputy director general of Housing for All (HFA) in MoHUA, the Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM) stated that a total 1,84,170 dwelling units were sanctioned for Odisha under PMAY-U of which 1,27,753 have been completed by October this year. The remaining 34,162 units are in various stages of construction.

The OUHM said many beneficiaries have not been able to complete their partially-constructed houses due to various reasons. Besides, work on 22,856 dwelling units is yet to start. Beneficiaries have not been able to take up construction of their units because of financial constraints.