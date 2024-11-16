Odisha's Dongria tribals forced to consume tamarind seed gruel amid food scarcity

BERHAMPUR: As the mango kernel deaths in Kandhamal district continue to trigger political debate, not far away in Rayagada, similar consumption practices in the absence of adequate availability of foodgrains continue under the radar.

Tribals of the district, mostly Dongrias residing in Niyamgiri hill, consume gruel made of tamarind seeds and the stem (centrepiece) of the ‘Salap’ tree (Caryata urens). Says Sonali Nissaka (25), a Dongria woman of Niyamgiri Hill, consumption of gruel made of different seeds and stems is not a choice but a compulsion for her and others from her community.

The Dongrias, she said, used to subsist on forest produce and shifting cultivation while a few also work as daily wage labourers. However, now the forest produce has dwindled and shifting cultivation ended. With no work back home, members of the particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) are migrating to other states.

Social worker Bijay Das said the government, be it Central or state spend crores of rupees on welfare schemes of PVTGs, but condition of the PVTGs has not improved which forces them to depend on inedible

“There is no work available. We somehow manage with the PDS rice. Our lean period is from August to November. During this phase, work is not available due to rains and people have no money to buy rice once the PDS stock runs out”, he said. In a bid to tide over such crisis, the tribals take to gruel made of seeds, he added.