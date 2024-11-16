Only 1 vehicle for guests; miffed Majhi walks to stage

BHUBANESWAR: The district administration virtually poured cold water on the government’s efforts to project Balijatra on a global level with presence of ambassadors and delegates from at least 14 countries by failing to make basic arrangements for the dignitaries which left Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi fuming.

The inauguration of the fair turned out to be an unpleasant experience for Majhi and the dignitaries as the administration could not even think of making adequate battery-operated vehicles available for them to reach the venue.

Miffed over the mess, the chief minister decided to walk to the South East Asia pavilion where he inaugurated the fair.

In the evening, Majhi, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab arrived at Gadagadia Ghat in a decorated boat to symbolically commemorate the maritime past of the state. The CM also floated boats in the river to mark Boita Bandana.

Majhi along with Mahtab, Parida and other dignitaries including Cuttack-Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous were then to be taken to the South East Asia pavilion in battery-operated carts. However, there was just one vehicle available.

This ticked off Majhi who was seen questioning the lack of adequate arrangement. Though Firdous alighted from the vehicle to make space for the CM and other guests, Majhi decided to walk to the pavilion. All others accompanied him.