PESA Act to be implemented in Odisha after taking opinion of stakeholders: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the Odisha government is committed to the development of tribal people of the state and will implement the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act after taking the opinion of all stakeholders.

Addressing a function to mark the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda here, the chief minister said gram sabhas will be convened in all villages of tribal-dominated districts to get feedback on implementation of the PESA Act.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the national function at Jamui in Bihar, Majhi attended the event through video-conference from Bhubaneswar. He also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 1,535 crore for the Scheduled Tribes on the occasion.

Stating that the prime minister launched several development projects under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Yojana (DAJGUY) at Jamui, Majhi said it aimed at improving the infrastructure in health, education and livelihood sectors in tribal regions. At least 7,667 villages in 27 districts of Odisha have been included under the scheme, he said.

Projects whose foundation stones were laid by the CM included upgradation of 16 ashram schools to high schools. With Rs 15 crore for each school, a total of Rs 240 crore would be spent for the project.