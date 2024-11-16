Zeenat gets one-acre property at Similipal Tiger Reserve

BARIPADA: Three-year-old tigress Zeenat was released in a soft enclosure spread over one acre in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve on Friday morning.

The tigress was translocated from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra to increase the population of big cats in Similipal. Regional chief conservator of forest and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Prakash Chand Gogineni said Zeenat was was safely released into a soft release enclosure in the core of Similipal at 9 am.

The tigress was tranquilised in Tadoba Andhari on November 13 at 4 pm. It was then transported by road to Similipal via Raipur and Sambalpur. Zeenat reached Jashipur on Thursday at 7.30 pm. The tigress is healthy and active and will be released into the wild after it adjusts to its habitat, he said.

A veterinary doctor, biologist and a tiger squad are keeping a watch on the tigress’ movement in the enclosure. Official sources said a deputy director, an assistant conservator of forest and a squad comprising 10 staff of Forest department had gone to Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) for relocating Zeenat to Similipal. Earlier, 31 month-old tigress Jamuna which was also brought from Tadoba- Andhari Tiger Reserve was released in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve.