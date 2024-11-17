659 Indian Bisons counted in Debrigarh, Odisha

SAMBALPUR: At least 659 Indian Bisons or Gaurs were counted in the first-ever census of the animals conducted in Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary.

The census was conducted on November 12 and 13. Of the total population, 210 (30 per cent) are juveniles. The 659 Bisons were approximately seen in 52 herds including female gaurs with their calves.

The herd size in the sanctuary varies from 8 to 33. The juvenile population indicates a fast-growing or thriving population in Debrigarh sanctuary. The Indian Gaurs in Debrigarh are massively built and strong bulls weighing up to 1,500 kg. They are one of the major herbivores of the sanctuary.

The landscape-wide census exercise was taken up by direct observation technique/direct count from 6 am to 6 pm by 53 census units comprising 114 team members.

The census was conducted on foot with systematic surveys along forest roads, animal trails, water bodies, grasslands and meadows, saltlicks etc. While estimation, detection probability played a crucial role, the survey was conducted for two days.