Activists urge Odisha to provide rice, pulses for tribals after tragic deaths

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of Mandipanka incident in which two women died after consuming mango kernel gruel, food rights activists have demanded modification of PDS guidelines and provisioning families having no means of sustenance with more free grain supplies along with pulses.

The activists demanded that the state government should immediately undertake a survey to identify food insecure families and bring some changes in the guideline to prioritise families which depend on free supply of food grains.

“The food grain distribution under PDS must be monthly and on a regular basis and each right-holder needs to be provided with 12 kg of food grain along with cooking oil and dal. Doorstep delivery of food grains should be undertaken in the remote villages,” they demanded.

Addressing mediapersons, activist and environmentalist Prafulla Samantara said the state government cannot escape from the situation that arose due to delay in PDS supply by just stating that mango kernel was a traditional food for tribals.