SAMBALPUR: The district administration of Sambalpur on Friday suspended an amin for his alleged involvement in the assault of a zilla parishad member by the tehsildar of Rairakhol.

The amin, identified as Kulamani Naik, was suspended with immediate effect. “A disciplinary proceeding against Kulamani Naik, amin under Rairakhol Tehsil, Sambalpur is contemplated. In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (1) of Rule 12 of the Orissa Civil Services (Classification Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962, hereby places the said Kulamani Naik, Amin under suspension with immediate effect,” read a notice issued on the day.

The notice further stated until the order is in force Naik shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining permission from the competent authority and he shall be entitled to subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule 90 of Orissa Service Code.

Zilla parishad member from Rairakhol zone-2, Sarat Pradhan had alleged tehsildar Debasish Patra had misbehaved with him and hit him with a shoe.