CM Mohan Majhi urges Singapore-based investors for strategic collaborations with Odisha

BHUBANESHWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday urged Singapore-based investors and industry leaders for strategic collaborations with Odisha which is emerging as one of the best investment destinations of India.

A high-level delegation led by Majhi which is on a four-day official visit as part of the overseas outreach for the upcoming 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' invited several companies, including Orind Singapore Pte Ltd to set up their units in the state.

The first day of the Singapore visit by the Odisha delegation commenced with Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule briefing the industry leaders and investors on India-Singapore business relations and investment prospects in the eastern state. It followed a series of one-to-one meetings of the chief minister with the investors.

Majhi met the chairman of Orind Singapore Pte Ltd Ravin Jhunjhunwala, who is looking to invest in the bio-fertilisers sector. The chief minister encouraged Jhunjhunwala to set up the facility in Odisha and assured all necessary support from the state government.

The CM discussed with the director of Visa Group Ltd Vivek Agarwal and urged him to expand capacity, increase value-added products, and create more employment opportunities in the state in the steel and ferro-chrome sectors.