Italian cuisine meets Indian heritage: Night of cultural fusion at Belgadia palace

BARIPADA: The Consulate General of Italy in Kolkata, in collaboration with Belgadia Palace and the royal family of Mayurbhanj hosted an enchanting evening to inaugurate The Week of Italian Cuisine in the World on Saturday.
The annual global celebration, initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Italy, paid homage to Italian gastronomy. This year’s theme, The Mediterranean Diet, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, underscored the event’s focus on culinary excellence, sustainability, and cultural heritage.
The evening unfolded at the historic Belgadia Palace with a perfect blend of Italian and Indian cultural expressions. Guests were treated to a captivating performance by Padma Shri awardee Ileana Citaristi, who brought to life the nuances of Italian and Odissi dance forms.
A Mayurbhanj Chhau dance performance by a local NGO Project Chhauni followed.
The highlight of the evening was an exquisite multi-course Italian dinner prepared by renowned Chef Fiammetta Maggio, featuring authentic dishes that celebrated the Mediterranean way of life.
Sommelier Giulia Biscontin elevated the meal. Each course told a story of Italian tradition, paired seamlessly with flavours that resonated with the essence of the Mediterranean Diet.
Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Chandra Bhanj Deo of Mayurbhanj royal family remarked, “We are honoured to host this event that bridges two rich cultural heritages. The Belgadia Palace stands as a testament to preserving history and hosting global dignitaries as it has done in the past, and tonight’s celebration of Italian cuisine and local art reflects our shared commitment to tradition and innovation.”
Adding to the grandeur of the evening, members of the royal families of Jhargram and Panchkote, along with renowned designer Swarup Dutta, graced the event, further emphasising the importance of cultural preservation and collaboration. Special thanks were extended to Argha Sen from Gourmei for his invaluable contribution to curating the culinary experiences of the evening.