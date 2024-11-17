Italian cuisine meets Indian heritage: Night of cultural fusion at Belgadia palace

BARIPADA: The Consulate General of Italy in Kolkata, in collaboration with Belgadia Palace and the royal family of Mayurbhanj hosted an enchanting evening to inaugurate The Week of Italian Cuisine in the World on Saturday.

The annual global celebration, initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Italy, paid homage to Italian gastronomy. This year’s theme, The Mediterranean Diet, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, underscored the event’s focus on culinary excellence, sustainability, and cultural heritage.

The evening unfolded at the historic Belgadia Palace with a perfect blend of Italian and Indian cultural expressions. Guests were treated to a captivating performance by Padma Shri awardee Ileana Citaristi, who brought to life the nuances of Italian and Odissi dance forms.

A Mayurbhanj Chhau dance performance by a local NGO Project Chhauni followed.