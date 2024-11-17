Justice Dash Commission's inquiry into police misconduct extended until January 2025

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has extended the tenure of the Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash Commission, which is probing the alleged police excesses on an Army officer and his fiancée, till January 31, 2025.

The inquiry Commission’s tenure was to expire on November 22. Making an amendment to its earlier notification issued on September 22, the government said it felt necessary to extend the tenure of the Commission of inquiry consisting of Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash (retired) appointed to probe cases and counter cases alleging misbehaviour/assault on a serving Army officer and his fiancée inside Bharatpur police station.

The officer and his fiancée, who were allegedly assaulted by cops during their visit to Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint over a road rage incident on September 15, appeared before the Commission on Thursday and recorded their statements.

Secretary of the Commission Suvendu Mohanty said the panel had summoned 16 people including the Army officer, his fiancée, the suspended police officers and the youths accused of assaulting the couple to appear before it.

However, suspended IIC Dinakrushna Mishra and four other personnel of the police station were represented by their lawyers. The next date of hearing has been fixed on November 30.