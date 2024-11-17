Mercury dips significantly in Odisha, further drop expected: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: Mercury has begun to plummet in the state with minimum night temperature falling below the normal by 2 to nearly 5 degree Celsius in several regions.
On Saturday, G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district slipped below 10 degree for the first time this season recording 9 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature fell by 3 degree in the last 24 hours.
The Twin City, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, recorded 17.4 degree C and 17 degree C respectively on Saturday morning. While the capital city recorded 2 degree C below normal night temperatures, neighbouring Cuttack’s departure from normal was around 1.7 degree C. Cuttack also witnessed a drop in the maximum daytime temperature. The city recorded 28.5 degree C on the day, about 2.3 degree C below normal.
Angul and Jharsuguda recorded 4.8 degree C and 4.1 degree C below normal night temperatures on the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said fall in minimum temperature was observed across southern, interior and coastal districts.
After a warmer start to the month, a further dip in the mercury level is expected all over the state. The national weather forecaster said there will be a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree C within next two to three days and there will be no large change thereafter.
Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty said, “Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 degree C to 3 degree C at many places in Odisha during next two to three days as dry and cold winds will continue to blow towards the state.”
SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) said clear sky conditions and north-northeasterly dry cold winds favoured the drop in night temperatures below 20 degree C at many places. The humidity level also decreased during the daytime and supported the fall in the mercury level. Further dip of 1.5 degree C to 2 degree C is likely to occur on Sunday resulting in cold wave like conditions over many places, said CEC director Sarat Chandra Sahu.
From November 19 onwards, strong northwesterly dry winds in the upper levels will blow towards the state and lead to further drop in both day and night temperatures. Night temperatures may hover below 10 degree C in interior districts and close to 15 degree C in coastal districts till November 24, he said.