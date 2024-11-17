Mercury dips significantly in Odisha, further drop expected: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: Mercury has begun to plummet in the state with minimum night temperature falling below the normal by 2 to nearly 5 degree Celsius in several regions.

On Saturday, G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district slipped below 10 degree for the first time this season recording 9 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature fell by 3 degree in the last 24 hours.

The Twin City, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, recorded 17.4 degree C and 17 degree C respectively on Saturday morning. While the capital city recorded 2 degree C below normal night temperatures, neighbouring Cuttack’s departure from normal was around 1.7 degree C. Cuttack also witnessed a drop in the maximum daytime temperature. The city recorded 28.5 degree C on the day, about 2.3 degree C below normal.

Angul and Jharsuguda recorded 4.8 degree C and 4.1 degree C below normal night temperatures on the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said fall in minimum temperature was observed across southern, interior and coastal districts.

After a warmer start to the month, a further dip in the mercury level is expected all over the state. The national weather forecaster said there will be a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree C within next two to three days and there will be no large change thereafter.