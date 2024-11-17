Newborn ‘gifted’ by mother traced to hospital in Chhattisgarh

BALANGIR: A newborn baby girl allegedly gifted by her mother to some persons, was traced to the special newborn care unit of a hospital in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh.

Patnagarh SDPO Sadanand Pujari said a case has already been registered at Lathore police station. Inquiry is on to ascertain who the baby girl was handed over to.

“The newborn is in the SNCU. After the baby is discharged, we will take steps as per law. Police are trying to ascertain whether the newborn was sold after birth,” he said.

CWC member S Latashree said the condition of the baby is critical. CWC has already submitted a report to the administration in this regard. A runa Bati Nag, a mother of five, including three girls and two adult sons, recently gave birth to a girl child at Sunamudi.