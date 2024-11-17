Odisha's NTPC Kaniha in deep crisis, has two days of coal stock left

ANGUL: The 3,000 MW NTPC Kaniha power plant, which provides electricity to 17 states, has just two days of coal stock left.
The indefinite strike by the contractual workers has led to a deep crisis at the power plant. Sources said if the deadlock continues, NTPC authorities may be forced to shut down two units of the power plant and it may have an adverse effect on the electricity supply across the nation.
As per NTPC sources, on an average around 55,000 tonne coal is supplied to the plant from the mines of Talcher Coalfields daily. However, owing to the agitation in the wake of an attack on contractual workers at Lingaraj mine, no coal has been supplied to the plant for the last three days.
NTPC official Prakash Kumar said normally the power plant has seven days of coal stock. But now the stock is little over 2 lakh tonne. The power plant gets around 10,000 tonne coal from outside Talcher to meet its urgent requirements.
“If the critical situation persists, a few units of the power plant may have to be shut down in the coming two days.We have intimated MCL authorities and state government of the situation,” he said.
Mahanadi Coalfields Limited director (personnel) Keshav Rao said MCL is aware of the situation in NTPC Kaniha and is taking all steps to augment coal supply to the power plant. He said efforts are being made to transport coal from mines of MCL outside Talcher.
In the midst of the agitation, MCL and state government have resumed work at some mines partially. Rao said coal production during the agitation has remained below one lakh tonne against the three lakh tonne in normal scenario. He said the state government has been intimated of the situation and requested to invoke ESMA to restore normalcy in coal production.