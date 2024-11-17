Odisha's NTPC Kaniha in deep crisis, has two days of coal stock left

ANGUL: The 3,000 MW NTPC Kaniha power plant, which provides electricity to 17 states, has just two days of coal stock left.

The indefinite strike by the contractual workers has led to a deep crisis at the power plant. Sources said if the deadlock continues, NTPC authorities may be forced to shut down two units of the power plant and it may have an adverse effect on the electricity supply across the nation.

As per NTPC sources, on an average around 55,000 tonne coal is supplied to the plant from the mines of Talcher Coalfields daily. However, owing to the agitation in the wake of an attack on contractual workers at Lingaraj mine, no coal has been supplied to the plant for the last three days.

NTPC official Prakash Kumar said normally the power plant has seven days of coal stock. But now the stock is little over 2 lakh tonne. The power plant gets around 10,000 tonne coal from outside Talcher to meet its urgent requirements.