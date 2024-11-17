One killed, six injured as vehicle overturns on Ghat road in Odisha's Gajapati district

BERHAMPUR: One pilgrim was killed and six others were injured in an accident at Kendu ghat under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district in the wee hours on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sorojini Behera (27) of Saranakula area. The injured persons have been admitted to Mohana Hospital and MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The accident took place when the vehicle overturned at Kendu Ghat after the driver lost control, police sources said.

Sources said that the three families from Bhubaneswar hired the vehicle to visit Gupteswar in Koraput district. The mishap possibly occurred due to sleep inertia and poor condition of the Ghat road.

On being informed, Mohana police and the fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued the passengers.

Seven of the passengers were shifted to Mohana Hospital where doctors declared Sorojini brought dead. Later, two of the injured persons were shifted to MKCG MCH after their health condition worsened.

The driver of the vehicle fled from the spot after the mishap. Police are investigating into the incident.

Locals alleged that the ghat road has turned into a death trap due to its dilapidated condition. They also alleged that the mishap is the fourth incident during the last four months. They demanded that the administration has to initiate necessary measures.