ORMAS builds a value chain for lemongrass products at Balijatra

CUTTACK: The joint efforts of the Koraput and Cuttack units of ORMAS have helped enhance the income of all producers involved in the value chain for lemongrass cultivation and processing thereby empowering communities in both the districts.
This is evident from the ORMAS pavilion in the national-level Pallishree Mela at Balijatra where Kabir Producer Group of Cuttack has put up a range of eco-friendly lemongrass products including lemongrass phenyl and lemongrass oil.
Initiated by ORMAS, the Lemongrass Mission has transformed the livelihood of farmers in Bandhugaon and Narayanpatana blocks of Koraput district. Here, farmers grow lemongrass which is processed into essential oil and other byproducts like phenyl by a producer enterprise, and then packaged and marketed by Kabir Producer Group.
ORMAS Cuttack has, meanwhile, taken up the responsibility of bringing these lemongrass products to consumers in the Pallishree Mela at Balijatra where various products like lemongrass phenyl and oil have been put up for sale in around 20 stalls by producer and self-help groups.
Secretary of Kabir Producer Group, Lubna Jafrin said both the lemongrass phenyl and oil are eco-friendly and can be used for various purposes like disinfection, as a room freshener and mosquito repellant.
“We are selling two bottles of lemongrass phenyl each containing one litre, at Rs 100. The selling price of 100 ml of lemongrass oil is Rs 200,” she added.
Joint CEO, ORMAS Cuttack, Bipin Rout said the national-level Pallishree Mela is a vital platform for rural entrepreneurs to connect with a wider market.
By bringing production closer to the source, ORMAS is making an effort for rural communities to gain a larger share of the market value, reducing dependency on intermediaries and fostering financial independence, he added.
“We have also installed a demonstration unit displaying the process of lemongrass production at the Pallishree Mela. Engaging directly with consumers helps farmers and producers gather essential feedback, refine their offerings and expand their market reach. Through its Lemongrass Mission, ORMAS is fostering a collaborative network among farmer producer organisations, producer groups and producer entrepreneurs, thereby creating a strong foundation of economic growth in rural Odisha,” Rout said.