ORMAS builds a value chain for lemongrass products at Balijatra

CUTTACK: The joint efforts of the Koraput and Cuttack units of ORMAS have helped enhance the income of all producers involved in the value chain for lemongrass cultivation and processing thereby empowering communities in both the districts.

This is evident from the ORMAS pavilion in the national-level Pallishree Mela at Balijatra where Kabir Producer Group of Cuttack has put up a range of eco-friendly lemongrass products including lemongrass phenyl and lemongrass oil.

Initiated by ORMAS, the Lemongrass Mission has transformed the livelihood of farmers in Bandhugaon and Narayanpatana blocks of Koraput district. Here, farmers grow lemongrass which is processed into essential oil and other byproducts like phenyl by a producer enterprise, and then packaged and marketed by Kabir Producer Group.

ORMAS Cuttack has, meanwhile, taken up the responsibility of bringing these lemongrass products to consumers in the Pallishree Mela at Balijatra where various products like lemongrass phenyl and oil have been put up for sale in around 20 stalls by producer and self-help groups.