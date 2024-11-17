Pregnant woman missing from Odisha's MKCG hospital

BERHAMPUR: The MKCG medical college and hospital (MKCG MCH), the referral hospital for 10 southern districts of Odisha often remains in news for the wrong reasons.

After hitting headlines for ragging of MBBS students, the hospital is now under fire after a pregnant woman went missing from the labour ward of its Gynaecology department on November 11.

Sasmita Behera (23) of Badabadangi village in Ganjam was referred to MKCG by doctors of Sorada hospital. Sasmita reached the hospital in an ambulance along with her family and an ASHA worker.

However, the ambulance staff dropped Sasmita and the others at the hospital gate. After a hue and cry, she was taken inside and admitted to the Gynaecology department.