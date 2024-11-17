Pregnant woman missing from Odisha's MKCG hospital

BERHAMPUR: The MKCG medical college and hospital (MKCG MCH), the referral hospital for 10 southern districts of Odisha often remains in news for the wrong reasons.
After hitting headlines for ragging of MBBS students, the hospital is now under fire after a pregnant woman went missing from the labour ward of its Gynaecology department on November 11.
Sasmita Behera (23) of Badabadangi village in Ganjam was referred to MKCG by doctors of Sorada hospital. Sasmita reached the hospital in an ambulance along with her family and an ASHA worker.
However, the ambulance staff dropped Sasmita and the others at the hospital gate. After a hue and cry, she was taken inside and admitted to the Gynaecology department.
While Ganjam CDMO Dr Bijay Kumar Panda ordered a probe into the incident, Sasmita who was reportedly admitted to the labour ward went missing. Head of Gynaecology department Prof Sanghamitra Mohapatra was directed to inquire under what circumstances did Sasmita leave the hospital.
While Sasmita is yet to be traced, the authorities said the report of the probe into the incident is awaited. Amid the mystery surrounding Sasmita’s disappearance, it is alleged she was taken to a private nursing home for delivery.
While it is alleged brokers often deviate patients from the hospital to private healthcare centres, the facility is reeling under staff shortage. After promotion of former dean Prof Santosh Kumar Mishra as DMET, existing superintendent Prof Suchitra Dash is holding additional charge of dean since the last week of May.