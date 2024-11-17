SJTA files plaint as attempts made to sell Lord’s land

BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday filed a police complaint alleging attempts are being made to sell land belonging to Lord Jagannath under Matitota mouza in Puri.

As per the complaint, efforts are being made to illegally plot and sell land of Lord Jagannath present in Matitota mauza (unit -1, khata number 38) in the city.

There are a total of 109 plots on over 64.88 acre in the area - all registered in the name of Puri Marfat Shri Jagannath Mandira Parichalana Committee.

In a release, the SJTA informed that the district collector has been urged to take immediate measures to stop the illegal sale attempt.

The temple administration also urged people not to fall into the trap laid by land mafia or any organisation trying to sell land belonging to Lord Jagannath.