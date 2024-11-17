Tigress Zeenat hunts a pig in its soft enclosure in Odisha

BARIPADA: Around 13 hours after its release in an enclosure in Similipal Tiger Reserve, tigress Zeenat hunted a pig, much to the relief of authorities.

Zeenat, brought from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra killed the pig and then drank water. It then took rest in its enclosure.

Regional chief conservator of forest and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Prakash Chand Goginei said Zeenat made its first kill at around 10 pm in the soft release enclosure.

The tigress is in good health, he said. A radio collar was tied around Zeenat’s neck to keep a track of its movement in the one-acre enclosure.