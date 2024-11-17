Tigress Zeenat hunts a pig in its soft enclosure in Odisha

BARIPADA: Around 13 hours after its release in an enclosure in Similipal Tiger Reserve, tigress Zeenat hunted a pig, much to the relief of authorities.
Zeenat, brought from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra killed the pig and then drank water. It then took rest in its enclosure.
Regional chief conservator of forest and field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Prakash Chand Goginei said Zeenat made its first kill at around 10 pm in the soft release enclosure.
The tigress is in good health, he said. A radio collar was tied around Zeenat’s neck to keep a track of its movement in the one-acre enclosure.
The RCCF said two soft quarantine enclosures were made for as many tigresses in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve some months back after permission had been given by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), Odisha to carry out the tigress translocation drive.
After Jamuna, the 31 month-old tigress, which had preyed on a boar, was released in the core area of Similipal, the same process was repeated for Zeenat.
”We are glad that Zeenat killed the pig,” the RCCF said. A veterinary doctor, biologist and a tiger squad are keeping a watch on Zeenat’s movements and activities in the enclosure. Gogineni said Jamuna is doing well and Zeenat will be released in the core area after necessary permission is given by the veterinarian and biologist.