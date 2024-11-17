Woman, son arrested for hiding stolen cash in Odisha

BALASORE: A 50-year-old woman and his son were arrested by Hyderabad police for allegedly concealing Rs 14 lakh stolen cash in their house. The cash, kept in polythene bags, was buried under a heap of natural compost in the backyard of the accused’s house.

The accused, Sumati Behera and his son Rabindra were arrested for taking the money from the latter’s brother-in-law Gopal Behera, a native of Suria village within Bhograi police limits of Balasore district.

Kamarda IIC Premoda Nayak told The New Indian Express that three police personnel from the Chhatrinaka area of Hyderabad reached Kamarda police station on Friday and took the local cops’ assistance to conduct the raid at Sumati’s house.

He said Gopal worked for the agro-industry at Chhatrinaka and as banks were closed for some days, the firm’s owner had kept the money in the locker of his office.