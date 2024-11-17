Woman, son arrested for hiding stolen cash in Odisha

BALASORE: A 50-year-old woman and his son were arrested by Hyderabad police for allegedly concealing Rs 14 lakh stolen cash in their house. The cash, kept in polythene bags, was buried under a heap of natural compost in the backyard of the accused’s house.
The accused, Sumati Behera and his son Rabindra were arrested for taking the money from the latter’s brother-in-law Gopal Behera, a native of Suria village within Bhograi police limits of Balasore district.
Kamarda IIC Premoda Nayak told The New Indian Express that three police personnel from the Chhatrinaka area of Hyderabad reached Kamarda police station on Friday and took the local cops’ assistance to conduct the raid at Sumati’s house.
He said Gopal worked for the agro-industry at Chhatrinaka and as banks were closed for some days, the firm’s owner had kept the money in the locker of his office.
Gopal who had served in the company for 10 years was aware of the password of the locker. He opened the locker by entering the password and took away all the cash. He handed over the cash to Rabindra who also worked in Hyderabad.
Gopal had asked Rabindra to go to Badamandruni and hand over the money at his in-laws’ house and return immediately. Rabindra asked his mother to come to Jaleswar railway station and collect the bag containing the cash.
Sumati reached the railway station a couple of days back and took the bag from her son. She reached her house and kept the bag in a safe place. Basing on a complaint filed by the owner of the company, Hyderabad police arrested Rabindra who during interrogation spilled the beans.
A team of police from Chhatrinaka reached Badamandaruni with the help of its counterparts in Kamarda. While Sumati will be taken to Hyderabad for further probe, Gopal is still at large and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.