Youth rapes 4-year-old, kills her over money in Odisha

While the accused committed the heinous crime and fled, parents of the victim, unaware of the gruesome crime, kept searching for the child. Meanwhile, after the incident, Prashant returned home. When the victim’s family reached his place and confronted him about the girl’s whereabouts, he confessed to the crime.

By that time, police were also informed and based on evidence, the accused was arrested. A dog squad and scientific team were also pressed at the crime scene.

SP Meena said, Prashant said he committed the crime over a past monetary dispute. “We will interrogate him for more information after seeking his custody later,” he added.

Police said the scientific team matched the blood sample of the deceased with blood stains found on the face and clothes of the accused. They also collected the rock used in the crime. The evidence confirmed the detained man was behind the crime, police said.

Padampur SDPO, BB Bhoi said, the primary investigation revealed the accused first raped the child and then murdered her. “The body of the deceased was handed over to the family on Saturday after post mortem. The accused has confessed to the crime and the weapon of offence has also been recovered by the scientific team,” he added.