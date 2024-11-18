50-year-old fish trader killed after being hit by truck

PARADIP: A 50-year-old fish trader was killed after his cycle got hit by a cargo-loaded truck near Atharbanki Chowk within Paradip Model police limits in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mahendra Kumar Jena, a resident of Balijhari. As per sources, after loading fish on his cycle from Baliplot godown in Paradip, Jena was on way to sell the catch in nearby localities when the two-wheeler got hit by the truck at Atharbanki Chowk on Cuttack-Paradip state highway, killing him instantly.

Following the incident, angry locals and fish traders, placing Jena’s body in front of them, blocked the road at Atharbanki Chowk demanding `30 lakh compensation to the kin and job for his wife as Jena was the sole breadwinner of his family. Burning tyres, the protesters criticised the district administration for its alleged apathy in addressing traffic congestion and taking action against the errant drivers for rash driving.

The blockade was lifted after ADM, Niranjan Behera reached the spot and assured the protesters of holding a meeting on November 22 to fulfil their demands.