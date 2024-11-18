Land hurdles continue to stall railway, NH projects in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Even after five months of the BJP government in Odisha and the ‘double-engine’ of Centre and state working in tandem, land-related bottlenecks continue to stall some of the major infrastructure projects, including new railway lines and national highways.

The BJP, which accused the previous BJD government of inefficiency in resolving land-related issues, now faces growing criticism for failing to address the long-standing challenges.

The railway projects that have been delayed for years include 301-km Khurda Road-Balangir, 149.78 km Talcher-Bimalagarh, 41.9 km Jeypore-Nabarangpur, 126 km Jeypore-Malkangiri, 138 km Baragarh Road-Nuapada Road, 116.21 km Junagarh-Nabarangpur, 173.6 km Malkangiri-Pandurangapuram via Bhadrachalam, extension of Nuapada-Gunupur line up to Theruvali (73.62 km) and 32 km Puri-Konark new lines.

Among the major second, third and fourth lines, 164.56 km Koraput-Singapur Road doubling project, third and fourth lines between Jarpada and Budhapank (91 km), Salegaon and Budhapank (170 km), Sarla-Sasan patch of Sambalpur division (16 km) and third line between Vizianagaram-Titlagarh (264.6 km) and Bhadrak-Nergundi (92 km) are also facing land hurdles.

Apart from the railway lines, some important and long flyovers, including the structures at Baghuapal, Sambalpur city-Sarla, Haridaspur, Siju-Paradip coaching yard, Titlagarh, Sambalpur-Sambalpur city and Khurda Road from Puri-end and the 12.6-km bypass line from Rahenbata to Sikir by passing Titlagarh have been delayed due to land issues.