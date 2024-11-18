Mining operations resume at Talcher Coalfields as workers call off stir

ANGUL: Mining activities at Talcher Coalfields of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) resumed on Sunday as the contractual workers called off their strike following intervention of the state government and MCL management.

In a press release, MCL thanked the state government for helping to end the agitation. “MCL remains committed to meeting the energy demands of the country while maintaining a harmonious relationship with all its stakeholders,” the release stated.

Thousands of contractual workers engaged at the mines of Talcher Coalfields had been on ceasework strike since November 14. The workers had been seeking guarantee of their safety following violent attacks on them at Lingaraj mine on November 12. The strike by the workers had paralysed mining activities at Talcher Coalfields which supplies coal to power stations of 10 states.

Meanwhile, the state government has enforced Essential Services Maintenance Act in Talcher industrial area for six months in view of recurrent strikes in coal and power sector.

The order effective from Sunday prohibits any strike, blockade and other forms of agitation in Talcher.