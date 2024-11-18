Miscreants vandalise Odisha BJP leader’s office, two detained

BERHAMPUR: Tension prevails in Rayagada town after miscreants ransacked the office of BJP leader Basant Kumar Ulaka and tried to assault him.

Sources said the miscreants armed with swords and other sharp-edged weapons, barged into Ulaka’s office at Vidyanagar in the town and vandalised it. They were about to attack Ulaka when the latter’s supporters reached the building and rescued him. Ulaka escaped unharmed as the attackers fled the spot after seeing his supporters.

While the motive behind the attack on the BJP leader’s office is yet to be ascertained, police have detained two suspects in connection with the incident and seized a sword from them. Demanding a thorough investigation into the incident and steps to nab the culprits, Ulaka said he is facing threat to his life.

Sources said following the incident, group clashes were reported from the area. Though nobody was injured, the incident has led to tension in the area. In a bid to avert any law and order situation, police have been deployed at vulnerable places in the town under the supervision of ASP Bishnu Patra and IIC KKBK Kanhar.