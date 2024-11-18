Odisha Governor Raghubar Das assures help for journalist pension scheme

BHUBANESWAR: Efforts will be made to implement pension scheme for journalists in the state, said Governor Raghubar Das on Saturday.

Addressing the National Press Day function jointly organised by the National Journalist Welfare Board (NJWB), Door Darshan Kendra, AIR, regional outreach wing of DAVP, and Academy of Management and Information Technology here, the Governor said he will do his best for fulfilling the demand of setting up press clubs in each district of the state.

In this age of digitisation, the profession of journalism has changed but its basic objective remains the same and the responsibility of media has increased, Das said and added that mediapersons should restrain from circulating misleading news. Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy said she will do her best for construction of a Sambadika Bhawan at Bhubaneswar.

The NJWB provided pensions to 33 senior journalists and honoured seven journalism students from various universities and colleges who topped their examinations in 2023. On the occasion, the editor of Odia daily Satya Ra Swar Nirbhay Naveen Das was honoured with Utkal Sambadika Ratna Samman-2024. NJWB president Padosh Patnaik, general secretary Sanat Mishra and vice-president Pradyumna Mohanty also spoke.