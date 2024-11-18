Odisha govt to launch new leprosy drive starting from November 18

BHUBANESWAR: The government is all set to launch a fresh drive to detect new leprosy cases in the state from Monday. The move is being made as leprosy continues to be endemic in more than half of the districts in Odisha, despite being eliminated nationally with less than one case per 10,000 population.

The state is detecting more than 500 new cases a month making it one of the few endemic states, where prevalence is greater than one. As per the WHO criterion, leprosy is considered eliminated where the prevalence is less than one case.

The prevalence rate of leprosy in the state was 121.4 per 10,000 population during 1982-83 and came down to 0.65 during 2006-07 due to successful implementation of National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP). The prevalence rate, though, has slowly gone up in the following years to reach 1.24 in 2017-18. At present, at least 21 districts have prevalence rate of more than 1. Only Balasore and Rayagada districts have achieved leprosy-free status.

As many as 8,004 new cases were found in 2014-15, followed by 10,174 cases in 2015-16, 10,045 in 2016-17 and 9,576 in 2017-18 forcing the previous BJD government to set a fresh target to make the state leprosy free by March 2020. But the target is yet to be achieved.

Around 8,396 cases were detected in 2023-24, while in 2022-23 it was 7,197.