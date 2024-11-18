Odisha: OSPCB to expand plastic-free picnic initiative to 250 locations this season

BHUBANESWAR: With winter marking the onset of tourist and picnic season, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has announced to resume its special drive to make the locations plastic-free.

While the OSPCB had covered 176 picnic spots and two tourist spots last year, it is planning to take it up in more than 250 locations this year. “The drive last year had yielded encouraging results by effecting 70-80 per cent reduction in plastic litter. With more awareness drives we are hopeful that it will be even better this year,” OSPCB member secretary K Murugesan said.

Murugesan said they have collaborated with volunteer organisation Youth4Water to implement the drive across the state. The local administrations including collectors, divisional forest officers, district environment societies and other officials concerned will also be involved in the drive for generating maximum public awareness, he said.

The OSPCB in a letter issued recently has also urged the general public to continue the good practices during the picnic season and avoid using single-use plastics that are harmful for both health and environment. It has requested people to use the green alternatives available in the market.

“Items such as steel glasses, spoons, plates and other such reusable utensils as well as cotton bags, leaf cups and plates and paper items can be used as alternatives to single-use plastic and styrofoam products during picnic,” the Board stated.

OSPCB officials said the drive will continue till February 2025 in which self-help group members, volunteers, youth groups, school and college students and community-based organisations will be involved to sensitise picnic-goers.