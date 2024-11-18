Odisha: Rourkela police eye image makeover, go tough on anti-socials in special drive

ROURKELA: Facing criticism over rise in crimes, Rourkela police are acting tough on anti-social elements in the city.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said gathering of unruly youths, consumption of alcohol or drugs and indulgence in obscene acts in open places have increased the perception of unsafe environment in the city. He said instructions have been issued to the personnel to act tough on people indulging in such acts.

On Saturday, as many as 96 people were detained for consuming alcohol in public places while nine were arrested for drunken driving during enforcement in jurisdictions of different police stations. Over the last three weeks, numerous arrests were made for organised theft of costly metals from industries, online forgery, drug dealing, house burglaries, snatching, loot, gambling and vehicle lifting among other things.

Four days back, a meeting with scrap traders was held where they were sensitised against buying or selling stolen goods including metal scraps. They were given a week’s time to adhere to police guidelines with warning of strict action.

Sources said with rampant and prompt action, the fear of police in criminal elements is becoming visible. Besides, the community policing outreach programme has also been restored in the city.

DIGP (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said strict instructions have been issued to all urban and rural police stations under the jurisdiction of Rourkela Police District to go harsh on criminal activities. He said the framework for beat policing and manpower deployment has been finalised and would be introduced shortly.

Under beat policing, a constable or officer would be assigned a certain geographical area of responsibility. Rai said the constable among other things would keep a watch on history-sheeters and hardcore criminals, gather information on persons involved in loot, snatching, theft, burglary and other criminal activities. He said the beat officer would also gather information on missing children, vulnerable and lonely elderly persons and also keep a watch on movement of suspicious persons or groups.

The DIG said the beat officer would also set up a ground intelligence network and share necessary information with the police station in-charge concerned, for action. He hoped in the next three to four months surveillance cameras would become functional in around 1,600 locations under the police district with a target to cover around 1,100 locations of the city by December end.