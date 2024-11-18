Odisha villagers weave a better future with Nalia grass

KENDRAPARA: Nalia grass (Myriostachya wightiana) has helped residents of several villages around Bhitarkanika national park, especially women, weave a better future for themselves.

Nalia grass is an important salt marsh grass of Poaceae family that grows in mangrove forests. It plays a vital role in soil conservation, phytoremediation and provides habitat for fish and other organisms. It also provides livelihood to local villagers residing in and around mangrove forests. The locals cut the grass carefully to ensure its growth is not hampered. They collect grass to make baskets, table mats, flower pots, wall hangings, bowls and other items.

Every year hundreds of Nalia grass craft items are sold in adjoining villages and other areas and even in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Around 200 families residing in villages around Bhitarkanika are involved in making Nalia grass craft. Most families make the items collaboratively, with all members contributing to the effort, said Anita Jena of Bhitargada.

Project coordinator of Odisha Livelihood Mission Rashmiranjan Das said, “We trained around 50 villagers. Earlier they used to make only baskets from Nalia grass. After getting trained they started weaving flower pots, pen stands, bowls and other new items. Several villagers, mostly women make eco-friendly items from the grass.”

“Nowadays, Nalia grass craft is making waves and city dwellers are discovering the beauty of the eco-friendly and bio-degradable products,” Das said.