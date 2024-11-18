People’s love is more important than power and position: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said politics is a commitment to work for an ideal that has unconditional service to the people at its core.

Addressing the 91st birth anniversary celebration of late Harishchandra Baxipatra, the former chief minister said, “No doubt politics is the fountainhead of power, it is also a medium to do good for the people. However, politics without morality is hypocrisy. A dedicated and committed politician with high morality alone can bring about transformative changes in the lives of people.”

Stating that many consider politics as a springboard to power, Naveen said he believed people’s love is more important than power, status and position. “People’s satisfaction is the greatest asset for a leader,” he said.

Naveen felicitated eminent social worker Pramila Swain and senior journalist Srimoy Kar with Harishchandra Baxipatra Memorial Award.

Stating that late Baxipatra occupied a special place in the political history of Odisha and the country, Naveen said his relentless fight against exploitation and for the cause of farmers, tribals and the underprivileged had few parallels in the history of Odisha.

He said late Baxipatra was a close associate of legendary Biju Patnaik and also served in his cabinet with important portfolios. “His life and work was a reflection of his firm faith on socialist principles. He was a true friend of the poor and the deprived. Nowadays the absence of such idealistic leaders is strongly felt in politics,” he added.

While president of the Harishchandra Baxipatra Smruti Committee and former minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei chaired the function, former DGP AB Tripathy said late Baxipatra will always be remembered for championing the cause of the downtrodden and poor. Social activist Yogendra Yadav gave the keynote address on “The sudden death of modern Indian political thought.” Late Baxipatra’s daughter and son, former chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Women Lopamundra Baxipatra and BJD leader Bhrugu Baxipatra respectively were present.