Rural women shine with live beauty services in Pallishree Mela at Odisha's Balijatra

CUTTACK: The national-level Pallishree Mela at Balijatra here is attracting visitors with its innovation, entrepreneurship and cultural vibrancy.

Among the numerous attractions, the Rural Industrial Park pavilion is one of the unique initiatives of ORMAS, offering live beauty parlour services at pocket-friendly prices. The services are being provided by women entrepreneurs trained at Rural Industrial Park in Kantapada block of Cuttack under a convergence training program of ORMAS and Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS).

The park at Kantapada is a state sector scheme of ORMAS which has been at the forefront of skill development for women members of SHGs/producer groups. Through strategic collaborations with various line departments and tailored training programmes, the park aims to transform lives of rural women producers and pave the way for a brighter future.

The beauty and wellness service centre of the pavilion features women producers who are offering a variety of services to the visitors in the fair.

Nail art and Mehendi application, both priced at just Rs 50, are attracting scores of visitors eager to indulge in the quick and affordable beauty treatments. Additionally, beauty consultations and other personal grooming services are also being provided.

“This pavilion is more than just a stall. It represents the transformation of rural women like us into skilled professionals who can thrive in competitive markets. The beauty parlour initiative is a way to demonstrate our capabilities and connect directly with urban and semi-urban customers,” said Archita Bhuyan, a member of Mahavinayak SHG.

These women, beneficiaries of the ORMAS-JSS convergence programme, have received specialised training aimed at fostering self-reliance and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

“Under this initiative, women beneficiaries who have received training are provided credit linkage to set up their own beauty parlours at the village level and render services to local consumers,” said joint CEO of Cuttack ORMAS Bipin Rout.