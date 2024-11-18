Technology put to good is beneficial: Rakesh Mittal

BHUBANESWAR: Technology being put to good use is immensely beneficial and increases productivity and income, said vice-chairman of Bharti Enterprises Rakesh Bharti Mittal here on Saturday.

Addressing students during the Foundation Day ceremony of XIM University, Mittal said it is important to prepare the younger generation for the future by equipping them with knowledge of the latest trends and technologies. He also emphasised on the role of students and youth in India’s journey towards the third largest economy in the world.

He advised the students to train their minds and equip themselves with knowledge to tackle the challenges and grab the opportunities they come across. “It is the responsibility of every Indian to ensure that they not only look and see what their needs are but also lend a helping hand to others,” he added.

On the occasion, Mittal was awarded with the Honorary Doctoral Degree in Business Management by the university. Five staff of the university were also felicitated for their long and meritorious service to the institution.

Among others, university vice-chancellor Antony R Uvari, registrar S Antony Raj, chief finance officer V Arokiyadass and other dignitaries were present.

The XIM University fosters strong industry connections and contributes to nation-building through events that inspire and engage the younger generation, they said.