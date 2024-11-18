Veteran BJP leader, former minister Samir Dey passes away

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and former minister Samir Dey, 67, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack on Monday.
As per reports, Dey was suffering from severe lung infection and pneumonia. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in CDA a fortnight back after his health condition deteriorated.
The veteran politician, a prominent face in the state unit of BJP, had been elected to the Odisha Assembly thrice from the Cuttack segment between 1995 and 2004.
He had also served as a minister in the coalition government of BJD and BJP in the state from 2000 to 2009.
He was the Housing and Urban Development minister in the state from 2000 to 2004 and Higher Education minister from 2004 to 2009.
Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singhdeo and Pravati Parida, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and other senior leaders cutting across party lines expressed their condolences on the demise of Dey.
“Dey will be remembered for his work for the wellbeing of the people in the state,” said Governor Das.
“Known for his friendly and approachable nature, Dey had committed his life to public service and the betterment of Odisha. He had worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP organisation in Cuttack as well as other parts of the State. His demise marks the end of an era in Odisha politics,” said CM Mohan Charan Majhi while extending his condolences to the bereaved family.
Dey will be cremated with full state honours, the Chief Minister said. The CM had visited Dey and enquired about his health during his recent visit to Cuttack for Bali Jatra.