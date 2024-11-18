Veteran BJP leader, former minister Samir Dey passes away

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and former minister Samir Dey, 67, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack on Monday.

As per reports, Dey was suffering from severe lung infection and pneumonia. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in CDA a fortnight back after his health condition deteriorated.

The veteran politician, a prominent face in the state unit of BJP, had been elected to the Odisha Assembly thrice from the Cuttack segment between 1995 and 2004.

He had also served as a minister in the coalition government of BJD and BJP in the state from 2000 to 2009.

He was the Housing and Urban Development minister in the state from 2000 to 2004 and Higher Education minister from 2004 to 2009.