Vigilance unearths assets worth crores during raids at properties of two government officials

This apart, four high-value plots in the capital city were also found in his possession. The technical wing of the anti-corruption agency is assessing the value of Panda's immovable property to ascertain their market value. Vigilance also traced his two cars including one Benami four-wheeler.

On the day, searches were carried out at Panda's houses in Aiginia and Barimunda, his rented accommodation and office chamber in Berhampur. Searches are continuing and more assets of him and his family members like bank and other deposits are expected to be further unearthed, said a Vigilance officer.

In a related development, Kamakhyanagar sub-collector Narayan Chandra Nayak was found in possession of four buildings, 13 plots and other assets worth crores when Vigilance carried out simultaneous searches at his property over allegations of accumulating huge wealth by resorting to corrupt practices.

Nayak and his family members were found in possession of a three-storeyed under-construction building spread over 4,800 sq/ft in the capital's Jharpada area and another two-storeyed under-construction building spread over 6,800 sq/ft in Bhadrak.

He also owns a three-storeyed building in Bhadrak and 13 high-value plots including six in Bhubaneswar. Vigilance also traced gold ornaments weighing 250 gm and Rs 1.48 lakh cash from him. "The valuation of Nayak's immovable assets is being carried out by the technical wing and his bank/insurance and other deposits are being ascertained," said the Vigilance officer.

Vigilance on Monday carried out simultaneous searches at the property linked to Nayak across 10 locations in the state. Searches were carried out at his office chamber and government quarters in Kamakhyanagar, his parental house in Kapagaria village, houses of his relative and two associates in Bhadrak's Barunei, Joragadia and Dhalpur in Mayurbhanj district respectively.

In the third development, Vigilance caught red handed Dr Ashok Kumar Dash, consultant obstetrics and gynaecology (clinical)-cum-joint director of Kalahandi district headquarters hospital while allegedly accepting Rs 6,000 bribe from the relative of a pregnant woman to carry out her pre-natal and post-natal treatment. After seizing the ill-gotten money from Dash, Vigilance carried out simultaneous searches at the property linked to him in four locations to ascertain if he had amassed disproportionate assets.