26 black stone quarries asked to stop operations in Odisha

JAJPUR: The Steel and Mines department has directed lessees of at least 26 black stone quarries in Dharmasala tehsil to stop mining operations and other allied activities.

In a letter to the lessees, the deputy director of mines (DDM), Jajpur Circle, Jay Prakash Nayak asked them to suspend mining operations and other related activities in the quarries. The 26 black stone quarries are located in Bajabati, Rahadpur, Dankari, Baramana and Bichhakhandi hills. The directive from the deputy director of mines, Jajpur Circle came after the directorate of mines safety submitted a joint probe report.

The inquiry order followed the mining safety assessment by director of Mines Safety Krishnendu Mondal and Deputy Director T Hari Prasad who inspected the 26 black stone quarries in September this year.

The two-member team conducted a joint inquiry on the complaints of lapses in safety measures, non-compliance with mining rules and other contraventions related to safety and security not followed by the quarry operators during mining and other allied activities.

“On the complaints of necessary and required safety measures not being implemented by the black stone quarry lessees during mining operations and other allied activities, two senior officials from the directorate of mines safety, Bhubaneswar office inspected the black stone quarries operating in Dharmasala area. During their three-day inspection, they found serious contraventions and pointed them out in the findings. Based on their inquiry report, the orders have been issued to as many as 26 black stone quarry lessees to stop mining and other allied activities in them,” said Nayak.