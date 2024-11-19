AIIMS docs revive ‘dead’ man after heart stops for two hours

BHUBANESWAR : In an extraordinary medical feat, doctors at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar virtually brought a ‘dead’ man back to life after his heart stopped beating for nearly two hours.

The patient Subhakant Sahu, an army jawan, had suffered a cardiac arrest due to which his heart stopped beating. He was revived with the help of advanced extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (eCPR), marking the first such case in Odisha.

Subhakant, a resident of Odapala village in Nayagarh district, was initially rushed to Ranpur hospital after he complained of heart-related complications on September 30. He was shifted to AIIMS the next day when his condition worsened.

Intensivist and ECMO specialist Dr Srikant Behera said shortly after arrival, the patient suffered a cardiac arrest and despite 40 minutes of conventional CPR, there was no cardiac activity. “At this point, patients are usually declared dead. But we decided to employ eCPR. This is a state-of-the-art procedure that involves using a machine to temporarily take over the functions of the heart and lungs,” he said.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors initiated extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and eCPR, following which the patient’s heart finally resumed beating, albeit with an irregular rhythm. His heart function, however, improved significantly in next 30 hours, and the patient was successfully weaned off ECMO after 96 hours.