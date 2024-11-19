Fog to prevail in Odisha for three days

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the chilly weather, parts of the state are likely to experience fog in the next three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued fog forecast for a few places between Tuesday and Thursday.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts in the next three days. Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said fog will occur at a few places due to prevalence of calm winds and moisture availability.

Mohanty said the spell of cold weather is expected to continue over the state for at least next five days. “Some parts of interior districts may record a further fall in mercury levels. In other areas, there will be no large change in maximum day and minimum night temperatures during next four to five days,” she said.

On the day, G Udayagiri continued to record the lowest minimum temperature for the third consecutive day with the mercury level plummeting to 7.2 degrees C. Similarly, Semiliguda recorded 9.1 degrees C, Phulbani 10.5 degrees C, Daringbadi 11.5 degrees C and Angul 11.6 degrees C. The minimum temperature was 5.9 degree C below normal in Angul.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 16.8 degrees C and 16 degrees C respectively. In the state capital, the minimum temperature was below normal by 2.2 degrees C and in Cuttack, it was below normal by 1.9 degrees C.

Weather experts have attributed the dip in mercury level to the dry and cold winds blowing towards the state.