Government committed to welfare of labourers: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: The BJP government has initiated a host of measures for the security and welfare of labourers while recognising their contribution to nation-building, said Union Education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking at a programme held to disburse benefits under Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana here on Monday, he advised eligible beneficiaries to register their names in the list of construction workers to avail government benefits.

Over Rs 1.2 crore was disbursed to eligible labourers for various purposes including education, marriage, maternity, natural death and accidental death at the programme. Besides, Building and Other Construction Workers (BOC) I-cards were distributed to 200 eligible construction workers.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan said, “As per the state government, all unskilled, skilled, manual labourers and supervisory staff are classified as construction workers under the Odisha Construction Workers Act.” The construction workers registered in the state will receive Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 as educational assistance along with marriage assistance of Rs 50,000, maternity assistance of Rs 10,000, natural death assistance of Rs 3 lakh, accidental death assistance of Rs 6 lakh and funeral assistance up to Rs 5,000.

Sambalpur has around 62,000 registered construction workers. Considering the construction and industrial infrastructure in the district, the number should be approximately three lakh, the minister said. He advised the district administration to plan and organise special camps to enrol more construction workers for welfare schemes. Among others, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water minister Rabi Naik was present in the programme.