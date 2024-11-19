Government committed to welfare of labourers: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: The BJP government has initiated a host of measures for the security and welfare of labourers while recognising their contribution to nation-building, said Union Education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.
Speaking at a programme held to disburse benefits under Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana here on Monday, he advised eligible beneficiaries to register their names in the list of construction workers to avail government benefits.
Over Rs 1.2 crore was disbursed to eligible labourers for various purposes including education, marriage, maternity, natural death and accidental death at the programme. Besides, Building and Other Construction Workers (BOC) I-cards were distributed to 200 eligible construction workers.
Addressing the gathering, Pradhan said, “As per the state government, all unskilled, skilled, manual labourers and supervisory staff are classified as construction workers under the Odisha Construction Workers Act.” The construction workers registered in the state will receive Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 as educational assistance along with marriage assistance of Rs 50,000, maternity assistance of Rs 10,000, natural death assistance of Rs 3 lakh, accidental death assistance of Rs 6 lakh and funeral assistance up to Rs 5,000.
Sambalpur has around 62,000 registered construction workers. Considering the construction and industrial infrastructure in the district, the number should be approximately three lakh, the minister said. He advised the district administration to plan and organise special camps to enrol more construction workers for welfare schemes. Among others, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water minister Rabi Naik was present in the programme.
Earlier in the day, the Union minister inaugurated a CT Scan facility at the district headquarters hospital. He also inaugurated the new building of the Fisheries department at Bohidar Nuapali in Sambalpur. The building houses the district and zonal offices of the Fisheries department as well as an aqua lab for conducting experiments to increase fish production. The Union minister said demand for Kudo fish found in and around Hirakud is high outside the state. He said a fishery park will be set up in the district at a cost of around Rs 100 crore.
Pradhan said the state government has planned to develop the Hirakud canal at a cost of around Rs 800 crore. Paddy farming, fishing, cattle rearing, goat rearing have been an important source of food, nutrition and income for the rural population. In this regard, the double-engine government of BJP is making continuous efforts to double the income of farmers. The Union minister advised women availing benefits of the Subhadra scheme to strengthen the local economy.