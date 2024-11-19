JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal inaugurates Shramveer Palace at Angul unit

ANGUL: Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) Naveen Jindal on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art facility ‘Shramveer Palace’ at the company’s Angul unit.

The 1,056-bed fully air-conditioned accommodation, equipped with world-class facilities, is a significant step in JSPL’s mission to enhance the well-being of its workforce. Shramveer Palace has been thoughtfully designed with 1,056 beds featuring branded mattresses, almirahs and other top-tier amenities to provide the workforce with unparalleled comfort and convenience. Keeping in view the comfort of the users, the accommodation complex has been fully air-conditioned. Additionally, the facility has amusement blocks for recreational activities.

Speaking at the inauguration, Jindal said, “For us, every worker’s safety, good health, social security and comfort are top priorities. We are consistently ensuring the well-being of the manpower who strive for the growth and betterment of our company and thereby dedicate themselves to nation building.”

He added, “I hope the facility will provide the right ambience and appropriate quality of life to our workforce who are contributing their sweat and skill for the larger cause of nation building.”

JSPL’s Angul unit is set to become the world’s largest single-location steel manufacturing facility by 2030, with a projected production capacity of 25 million tonne per annum (MTPA). The event was attended by Angul unit head and executive director Pankaj Malhan and HR chief Sarat Kishore Panda.