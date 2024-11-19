Last date for Viksit Odisha vision inputs extended to December 5

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Monday extended the last date for submission of opinions and proposals for the preparation of the vision document for Viksit Odisha at 2036 to December 5.

A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Development Commissioner Anu Garg at the Lok Seva Bhawan here. The last date of November 20 was extended so that the state government can receive more inputs from the stakeholders for the preparation of the vision document, official sources said.

The government has so far received inputs from around 20,000 individuals, organisations as well as different government and private agencies. It expects more than one lakh opinions and proposals to make the vision document more broad-based and inclusive.

It was decided that massive public outreach programmes will be taken up for receiving opinions and suggestions for preparation of the document. Garg said the state government will go for open discussion for preparation of the document after receiving the proposals. The vision document will include proposals which aim at development of the state in different sectors.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog BVR Subrahmanyam, who reviewed the progress of preparation of the vision document on Sunday, had said the document will outline the requirements and reforms needed to make Odisha a developed economy. The document will include details about Odisha’s engagement in trade, investment, technology and research.

Presiding over Sunday’s meeting, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja had said the vision document should be carefully prepared, keeping in mind the future challenges and needs.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had unveiled the logo and portal for the state’s vision document on October 30.