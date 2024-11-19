Mango kernel tragedy: One more succumbs at SCB MCH in Odisha

CUTTACK: One of the two tribal women undergoing treatment at SCB medical college and hospital here for organ failure due to consumption of mango kernel gruel, succumbed on Monday. The deceased was identified as Jita Majhi of Mandipanka village in Kandhamal district.

Head of Medicine department Prof Dr Jayant Panda said, “Despite our efforts, we could not save Jita who was undergoing haemodialysis with ventilator support. She passed away at 2.15 pm in the Medicine ICU of the hospital.”

Earlier, two persons died and six others fell seriously ill after consuming mango kernel gruel in Mandipanka village. Of the six, Jita and Tuni Majhi were undergoing treatment at MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur. The duo was shifted to SCB MCH after their condition deteriorated on November 2.

Both had multi-organ failure involving liver and kidney and were slowly responding to treatment by a team of experts from Medicine and Hepatology departments besides the Critical Care unit of SCB MCH.