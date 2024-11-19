Odisha government orders action on sub-collector, tehsildar over illegal land conversion

BHUBANESWAR : Flagging concern over illegal conversion of an industrial lease land measuring around five acres to a homestead in the state capital, the state government has instructed the Khurda collector to probe into the matter.

The government has also ordered proceedings against the tehsildar and sub-collector concerned for their alleged involvement in the illegal act and misconduct.

In a letter issued to the Khurda collector recently, the Revenue and Disaster Management department pointed out that a five-acre plot of land in Patia mouza, leased out to a lessee for 99 years in 1979 for industrial purposes, was converted to Gharabari kisam in 2022.

The department said an inquiry conducted in this regard found that without going through the conditions of the lease, the then tehsildar, Bhubaneswar allowed the conversion of the land sanctioned for industrial purpose erroneously in 2022 after obtaining approval from the local sub-collector.

Accordingly, the department asked the Khurda collector to terminate the lease agreement after giving the lessee a reasonable opportunity of being heard.

The collector has also been asked to take possession of the land and initiate proceedings against the tehsildar and sub-collector concerned for their alleged misconduct and lodge FIR against both for criminal prosecution. The department also asked the collector to file a caveat in the Orissa High Court, if needed.

In September this year, the General Administration department had written to the Khurda collector stating BMC/BDA had given plan approval for construction of a residential complex in the land allotted for industrial purpose.

Real estate activist Bimalendu Pradhan said a real estate project is coming up on the land. “What will happen to the investment of buyers who had booked the project? They should get refund of their money,” he said.